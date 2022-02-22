Lab testing group Eurofins sees $339 mln COVID-19 boost in 2022

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA) expects revenue this year to be bolstered by some 300 million euros ($339.18 million) from its coronavirus diagnostics business, the French laboratory testing group said on Tuesday after record sales helped it beat all its financial targets for last year.

The group, which has profited from two years' demand for coronavirus testing, had previously not counted on any revenue from COVID-19 testing this year. It does not forecast any coronavirus-related revenue for 2023 and 2024.

($1 = 0.8845 euros)

