Law firm files class action against pharma company Natera

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP on Sunday said it had filed a securities class action lawsuit against pharmaceutical company Natera Inc (NTRA.O) on behalf of shareholders, according to a statement.

The law firm said the main justification for the lawsuit filed in the U.S. district court of the Western district of Texas was that Natera, which specializes in genetic testing and diagnostics, provided information about the efficacy of its tests that have not proved accurate.

"Natera said that its tests are much more reliable than it appears they really are," Kessler Topaz said in the statement.

Natera, based in Austin, Texas, did not return a request for comment on Sunday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.