Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsLaw firms representing Purdue Pharma to pay U.S. $1 mln -U.S. Justice Dept

Reuters
Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin, 40mg pills, made by Purdue Pharma L.D. sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy, in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo

Law firms representing opioid maker Perdue Pharma in the company's bankruptcy will relinquish $1 million in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice's trustee program, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The settlement must still be approved the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the department said.

