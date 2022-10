BEIRUT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Lebanon has recorded its first case of cholera since 1993, the state-run National News Agency reported on Thursday.

It said that the case was recorded on Oct. 5 in the rural northern region of Akkar and that the patient was receiving treatment and in stable condition.

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











