Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Lilly cuts price of Lispro insulin injection by 40%

An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Tuesday it would lower the list price of its Insulin Lispro Injection in the United States by an additional 40% from next year, bringing it down to $82.41 for individual vials and $159.12 for a pack of five pens.

The list price for drugs is not necessarily what patients actually pay, as out-of-pocket costs vary based on the duration of the treatment and individual healthcare plans.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

