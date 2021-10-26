Skip to main content

Lilly third quarter profit falls 8% on higher costs

An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) on Tuesday reported an 8% fall in third quarter profit, reflecting higher research and development costs.

Net income fell to $1.11 billion or $1.22 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.21 billion, or $1.33 per share a year earlier.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski

