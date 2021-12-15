Lioness at Belgian zoo tests positive for COVID-19

The lioness Dana, that have been tested positive for COVID-19, is seen at Pairi Daiza Zoo park in Brugelette, Belgium, in this undated handout photo released on December 15, 2021. Pairi Daiza/Handout via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A lioness in a Belgian zoo has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the members of her pride have gone into isolation in individual enclosures away from the public, the Pairi Daiza Park said.

Dana, one of four lions at the park, was suffering from fever, a cough and a loss of appetite according to vets.

None of her keepers has tested positive.

In June, a lioness in a zoo in the Indian city of Chennai died from coronavirus and cases have been reported in other big cats.

Writing by John Cotton Editing by John Chalmers and Giles Elgood

