Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China

U.S. CDC advisers vote to back Omicron-specific COVID vaccine boosters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · September 1, 2022

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday voted to recommend use of COVID-19 booster shots redesigned to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus for people aged 12 years and older.