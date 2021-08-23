Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Lonza invests in new production line in China

1 minute read

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical group Lonza is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Lonza (LONN.S) is investing in new drug product manufacturing capacity at its site in Guangzhou, China, the Swiss company said on Monday.

The sterile, multi-product fill and finish line is expected to be completed in 2022 and will create more than 150 jobs. Lonza, which has been making ingredients for Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, did not say how much it was spending on the Guangzhou plant.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:48 AM UTC

Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk

A third dose of Pfizer 's COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
China reports no new local COVID-19 cases for first time since July
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Australia PM says COVID 'groundhog day' to end when more vaccinated
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Taiwan's president leads way in first domestic COVID-19 vaccine
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine