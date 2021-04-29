Three new Lonza (LONN.S) production lines that manufacture ingredients for Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine are due to be producing at capacity by the end of June, Chief Executive Pierre-Alain Ruffieux said on Thursday in an interview.

Ruffieux spoke to Reuters after Lonza extended a deal with Moderna to build three additional lines, doubling existing capacity in 2022. read more

Also in the interview, Lonza Chairman Albert Baehny said it remains "speculation" to say that the Basel-based company will fall short of production targets for Moderna in the second quarter, adding the quarter has only just begun and that Lonza is working to remedy staffing challenges. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.