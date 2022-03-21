Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical group Lonza is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - Lonza Group (LONN.S) said on Monday it signed a manufacturing agreement with Sweden's Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASM.ST) for ovarian cancer drug candidate Cantrixil that was licensed by Oasmia from the Australian pharmaceutical company Kazia last year.

Under the agreement, Lonza will provide kilogram-scale synthesis, purification, and stability testing of Cantrixil, and deliver cGMP batches of drug substance for clinical supply, the company said in a statement.

Manufacturing is expected to begin this month at Lonza’s recently expanded production facility at Nansha in China, the company said.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

