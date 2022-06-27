Lundbeck, Otsuka announce positive phase III results for Alzheimer's agitation drug

COPENHAGEN, June 27 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck and Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical (4768.T) on Monday announced positive Phase III results for its brexpiprazole drug used to treat agitation in patients with Alzheimer's-type dementia.

The two companies are planning a regulatory filing to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later in 2022, Lundbeck said in a statement.

