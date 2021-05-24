French President Macron visits Nevers, France May 21, 2021. Thibault Camus /Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Monday for the World Health Organization (WHO) to be empowered to visit countries rapidly in case of outbreaks with potential to spark a pandemic, and to access data.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in separate pre-recorded remarks to the WHO's annual ministerial assembly, called for the U.N. agency's funding to be improved and backed the idea of a new international treaty to prevent pandemics.

