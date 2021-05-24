Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMacron calls for WHO powers to be boosted, Merkel backs call for pandemic treaty

Reuters
1 minute read

French President Macron visits Nevers, France May 21, 2021. Thibault Camus /Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Monday for the World Health Organization (WHO) to be empowered to visit countries rapidly in case of outbreaks with potential to spark a pandemic, and to access data.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in separate pre-recorded remarks to the WHO's annual ministerial assembly, called for the U.N. agency's funding to be improved and backed the idea of a new international treaty to prevent pandemics.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:47 AM UTCSingapore provisionally approves 60-second COVID-19 breathalyser test

Singapore authorities have provisionally approved a COVID-19 breathalyser test that aims to show whether someone is infected with the coronavirus in under a minute, according to the local startup that developed the product.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPressure to accept China vaccines intensifies as Taiwan battles COVID surge
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia warns against mass farmers protest, citing COVID 'super-spreader' risk
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia's Panacea Biotec begins producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -RDIF
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFactbox: Countries weigh 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines