Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on April 16, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in southwestern Yunnan province, which discovered a new cluster in late March in a city on the border with Myanmar.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 19 from 31 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,483, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

