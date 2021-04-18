Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Reuters
1 minute read

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on April 17, up from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 15 from 19 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,499, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:33 PM UTCDr. Fauci predicts resumption of J&J COVID-19 vaccine use

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday predicted that U.S. health regulators will end the temporary pause on distributing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, adding he expects a decision could come as soon as Friday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals’Dire need of beds, oxygen’: India’s capital under siege from COVID-19
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBritain is investigating variant originating in India
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals‘A very good weird’: Israel drops outdoor COVID mask order
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFrance's Macron sees no immediate need for Russia's COVID shot