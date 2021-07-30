Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Factbox: Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory

1 minute read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking.

Here are some of the companies that have taken action following the CDC guidance.

Compiled by Dania Nadeem and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta, Shinjini Ganguli and Vinay Dwivedi

