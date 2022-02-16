Malaysia reports record daily increase in coronavirus cases

A medical worker conducts nasal swab tests on people at a drive-in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site, as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads and becomes the dominant variant in Shah Alam, Malaysia, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia logged a record 27,831 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the health ministry said, the highest daily rise since mid-August last year amid a surge in infections caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

The rise brings the total number of cases reported to more than 3.1 million, including over 32,000 deaths.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

