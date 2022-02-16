Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Malaysia reports record daily increase in coronavirus cases

1 minute read

A medical worker conducts nasal swab tests on people at a drive-in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site, as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads and becomes the dominant variant in Shah Alam, Malaysia, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia logged a record 27,831 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the health ministry said, the highest daily rise since mid-August last year amid a surge in infections caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

The rise brings the total number of cases reported to more than 3.1 million, including over 32,000 deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters