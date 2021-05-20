A medical worker looks on at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysia reported a new daily record in coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday, as the country deals with spike in the number and severity of new cases.

It announced 59 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, a record toll for the third day this week, while its 6,806 new cases was the second straight day of record infections.

The latest numbers pushed Malaysia's total cases to 492,302 - the third highest in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia and the Philippines.

Malaysia is under a nationwide lockdown that came into effect earlier this month, prohibiting inter-district travel and shutting down schools.

It has also been under a state of emergency since January to curb the spread of the virus.

Officials have said they are seeing an increasing number of serious COVID-19 infections in the current wave.

The latest spike is partly due to highly infectious variants found in recent weeks.

In a tweet, the health ministry said the occupancy rate of beds at intensive care units of public hospitals was at over 70%.

It asked private hospitals to increase the numbers of beds used to treat COVID-19 patients.

