Massachusetts to end statewide school mask mandate on Feb. 28 - Governor
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said on Wednesday his state will end its school mask mandate on Feb. 28, but individual schools districts will still have the power to establish a local masking requirements.
Reporting by Brendan O'Brien
