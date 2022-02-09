Skip to main content
Massachusetts to end statewide school mask mandate on Feb. 28 - Governor

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said on Wednesday his state will end its school mask mandate on Feb. 28, but individual schools districts will still have the power to establish a local masking requirements.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien

