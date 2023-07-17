Medical device maker Masimo forecasts weak quarterly revenue

Companies Masimo Corp Follow

July 17 (Reuters) - Masimo Corp (MASI.O) on Monday reported preliminary second-quarter results below analysts' estimates, sending the medical device maker's shares down about 20% in after-market trading.

The company forecast consolidated revenue for the second quarter between $453 million and $457 million, compared with estimates of $553.2 mln, according to Refinitiv.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

