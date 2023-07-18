Medical gear maker Getinge's core profit halves on quality and supply issues

Companies Getinge AB Follow

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Getinge (GETIb.ST) on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in second-quarter core profits, hit by quality and supply chain problems at product categories Cardiac Assist and Cardiopulmonary.

The Swedish group had warned in June that the problems would have a negative impact of around 400 Swedish crowns on quarterly profit.

Operating profit before amortisation, restructuring costs and write-downs (adjusted EBITA) came in at 495 million crowns ($48.3 million), compared to 956 million in the same period a year ago.

Chief Executive Mattias Perjos in June said the majority of the profit hit would be due to scrapped inventory related to the product issues.

Order intake for the April-June period came to 7.36 billion, a miss in all of its segments according to JPMorgan.

"FY23 guidance has been reiterated, but there is little colour around margins which remain challenged by mix, a likely slower H2 for sales and remediation costs," the broker said.

($1 = 10.2445 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Marie Mannes; Editing by Anna Ringstrom and Conor Humphries

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.