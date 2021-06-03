Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Medtronic stops sale of heart device HVAD System over safety concerns

Reuters
2 minute read

Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) said on Thursday it was stopping the distribution and sale of its heart device HVAD System due to safety concerns.

The decision comes after the company's clinical comparisons showed a higher rate of neurological adverse events with the HVAD System than with other circulatory support devices.

Medtronic earlier informed physicians that the HVAD pump may experience a delay to restart or a failure to restart after it was stopped.

Pump restart failure can potentially worsen a patient's heart condition, lead to a heart attack, require hospitalization and result in death, it said.

The device, which helps the heart pump and increases the amount of blood that flows through the body of patients with advanced heart failure, is currently used by about 4,000 people.

The HVAD System and associated accessory brought in revenue of $141 million in the fiscal year 2021.

Rival medical device maker Abbott (ABT.N) said in a statement on Thursday it had the capacity and supply to support the growing demand for heart pumps. The company sells the HeartMate 3 heart pumps.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:06 AM UTCHong Kong authorises COVID-19 vaccine for 12-year-olds and above

Hong Kong will open its COVID-19 vaccine scheme to children aged 12 and above for the first time, the government said on Thursday, as it pursues a broader campaign across the city to incentivise its 7.5 million residents to get vaccinated.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEXCLUSIVE COVID-19 far more widespread in Indonesia than official data show: studies
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan plans to donate 1.2 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan - NHK
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTaiwan says in vaccine talks with Pfizer and J&J
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia orders 300 mln COVID-19 shots before approval as court asks for vaccine 'roadmap'