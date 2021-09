The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) will buy drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN.O) for about $11.5 billion, the companies said on Thursday, as the U.S. pharmaceutical giant looks to beef up its portfolio with drugs for rare diseases.

