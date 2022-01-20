Merck COVID pill molnupiravir to be produced by 27 drugmakers

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Nearly 30 generic drugs manufacturers signed an agreement to produce low-cost versions of Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 pill molnupiravir, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said on Thursday.

"The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) announced today that it has signed agreements with 27 generic manufacturing companies for the manufacturing of the oral COVID-19 antiviral medication molnupiravir and supply in 105 low and middle-income countries," the MPP said.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by David Goodman

