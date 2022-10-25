Merck to donate Ebola vaccine candidate for research program in Uganda

1/2
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Merck and Co (MRK.N) said on Tuesday it was planning to produce and donate vials of investigational Sudan ebolavirus vaccine to IAVI for the global non-profit organization's research program in Uganda.
The organization aims to address urgent, unmet global health challenges including HIV, tuberculosis and emerging infectious diseases.
