Merck initiates rolling submission to Health Canada for oral COVID-19 drug

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) has initiated a rolling submission to Health Canada for Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral therapy treatment for COVID-19, it said in a statement on Friday.

Molnupiravir is being developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for the treatment of non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. read more

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

