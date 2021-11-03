Merck KGaA raises 2021 profit forecast on lab supply demand

Employees of the medical service of the drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA wait in front of their vaccination cabins at the vaccination centre at Merck's plant in Darmstadt, Germany, May 4, 2021, as Germany started projects involving company doctors helping in the state's vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Arne Dedert/Pool via REUTERS

Summary Company cites very strong life science business

Adjusted EBITDA forecast to be 6-6.3 billion euros

Previous EBITDA target was 5.6-6 billion euros

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, citing a very strong performance at its Life Science unit, which supplies materials and gear to COVID-19 vaccine makers and other drugmakers.

The diversified group said in an unscheduled statement that it now expects 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, to reach 6 billion to 6.3 billion euros ($7 billion to $7.3 billion), up from 5.2 billion in 2020.

It had previously targeted 5.6 billion to 6 billion euros.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA fell to 1.55 billion euros, down from 1.7 billion a year earlier, but surpassed an analyst consensus of 1.52 billion posted on Merck's website.

Merck said it would publish detailed results as scheduled on Nov. 11.

($1 = 0.8633 euros)

