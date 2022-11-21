Merck KGaA in push to become twice as productive in drug development















FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) on Monday said it aims to double the productivity of its research and development into oncology, neurology and immunology treatments.

As part of the productivity push, the drugmaker aims to introduce one new product or major new use for an existing product every 1.5 years on average.

The company is holding an investor day on its healthcare research and development strategy on Monday.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Paul Carrel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.