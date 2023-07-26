Moderna/Merck begin late-stage study of mRNA cancer vaccine

July 26 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) and drugmaker Merck (MRK.N) have started a late-stage study to evaluate their experimental mRNA-based cancer vaccine in combination with cancer therapy Keytruda, the companies said on Wednesday.

The companies will study the safety and efficacy of the vaccine-Keytruda combination in patients with a type of skin cancer, compared to Keytruda alone.

Global recruitment for the trial has begun, with the first patients being enrolled in Australia, the companies said in a joint release.

Shares of Moderna rose 1% in premarket trading.

