Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMerck quarterly profit falls on COVID-19 hit

Reuters
1 minute read

The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) reported a 1.2% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a drop in visits to the doctor's office because of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the year in the United States.

The company said sales took an about $600 million hit due to lower visits to the doctors' office due to the pandemic.

Net earnings fell to $3.18 billion, or $1.25 per share, in the first-quarter ended March 31, from $3.22 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year ago.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:27 AM UTCModerna boosting COVID-19 vaccine capacity, targets up to 3 billion shots in 2022

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Thursday it is boosting manufacturing capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine and expects to make up to 3 billion doses in 2022, more than twice its previous forecast.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWorld to spend $157 billion on COVID-19 vaccines through 2025 -report
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia’s coronavirus infections cross 18 million; record number of daily deaths
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsVaccinated Hong Kong residents ready to party till 2 a.m. curfew as bars reopen