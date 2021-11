Merck says its COVID-19 drug should be effective against any variant

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) experimental COVID-19 drug molnupiravir should have similar activity against any new coronavirus variant, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The drug, developed along with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, shows antiviral properties against coronavirus variants such as the Delta variant, Daria Hazuda, vice president of Merck's infectious diseases and vaccines division, said.

Hazuda's comments were part of a general presentation and not specific to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.