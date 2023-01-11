Merck's COVID treatment expected to launch in China on Friday

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral treatment molnupiravir is expected to be launched in the Chinese market on Friday, Sinopharm's (1099.HK) president Liu Yong was quoted as saying by state-backed media outlet Kankan News on Wednesday.

Merck said earlier in a filing that Sinopharm is the only legally authorized distributor of molnupiravir in China, which is sold under the brand name Lagevrio and was developed by Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Reporting by Ella Cao and Meg Shen Editing by Mark Potter

