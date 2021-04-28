Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMexico agrees domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Reuters
2 minutes read

Mexico will produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 domestically, its foreign minister said on a visit to Moscow, in a TV interview shared on Wednesday on the official Sputnik V Twitter feed run by the fund marketing the vaccine.

Mexico's top diplomat travelled to Moscow on Sunday amid talks to hammer out plans for Mexico to bottle Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine domestically after delays in shipments. read more

Bottling the Russian shot in Mexico could start as early as May, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine abroad, said on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, whose government is aiming to quicken its pace of vaccinations, said about a million people in Mexico had been vaccinated with Sputnik V thus far.

Mexico's Health Ministry said in late February it expected to receive 7.4 million doses of Sputnik V by April and an additional 16.6 million shots in May. Mexico has signed an agreement to acquire a total of 24 million doses.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:58 AM UTCIndia’s coronavirus deaths exceed 200,000 after record surge in cases

India's toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, the country's deadliest day, as shortages of oxygen, medical supplies and hospital staff compounded a record number of new infections.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCOVID-19 vaccine rollout keeps waste workers busy, environmentalists worried
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU official warns of risks of disjointed COVID vaccine records
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFactbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus