Mexico to enable COVID vaccination of all children aged 12 and above

A child receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a vaccination program for minors between the ages of 12 to 17 with underlying medical conditions or disability at a hospital in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico will let all children aged over 12 be registered for COVID-19 vaccination from Thursday, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Lopez-Gatell, the country's coronavirus czar, was speaking at a regular government news conference on Tuesday.

