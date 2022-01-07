Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Mexico grants emergency use approval for Merck's COVID-19 pill
1 minute read
MEXICO CITY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's health regulator has granted authorization for emergency use of drugmaker Merck's (MRK.N) COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.
The health regulator, COFEPRIS, was expected to soon also approve Pfizer's (PFE.N) Paxlovid pill to treat COVID-19, Lopez Obrador added at a regular news conference. Both medications were approved last month in the United States.
Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.