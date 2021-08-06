Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths

A man walks an empty street after authorities asked residents to stay at their homes, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in the town of Magdalena Tequisistlan, in Oaxaca state, Mexico August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 21,563 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 568 fatalities, bringing its totals to 2,944,226 infections and 243,733 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon

