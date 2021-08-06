Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths

1 minute read

A man walks an empty street after authorities asked residents to stay at their homes, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in the town of Magdalena Tequisistlan, in Oaxaca state, Mexico August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 21,563 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 568 fatalities, bringing its totals to 2,944,226 infections and 243,733 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:49 PM UTCNew Jersey to require masks in schools as Delta variant spreads

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday said kindergarten through 12th-grade students and staff must wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status when public schools open, as the Delta variant of coronavirus increasingly threatens Americans.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsHalf of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsVaccines less protective in Colorado county with Delta variant surge - CDC study
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFDA to allow export of certain lots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made at Baltimore plant
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. nurses' COVID-19 grief pours out online: 'I just don't want to watch anyone else die'