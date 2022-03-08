Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases

Employees of an assembly factory queue to receive a booster shot of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination program for people over 50 years, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, March 7 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 42 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 319,901, according to health ministry data.

The country also reported 1,684 new confirmed cases of the virus, the lowest count in a 24-hour period so far this year, according to a Reuters tally, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,566,669.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Kim Coghill

