Mexico says US ready to share AstraZeneca vaccines after testing them
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told his government the United States was willing to send AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccines it was not using to other countries once it has done tests on them.
Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador added that Pfizer (PFE.N) has started to send Mexico COVID-19 vaccine doses that were manufactured in the United States.
