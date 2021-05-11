Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMexico says US ready to share AstraZeneca vaccines after testing them

Reuters
1 minute read

A vial of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is seen in a general practice of a doctor, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told his government the United States was willing to send AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccines it was not using to other countries once it has done tests on them.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador added that Pfizer (PFE.N) has started to send Mexico COVID-19 vaccine doses that were manufactured in the United States.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:30 PM UTCIndia's brutal COVID wave brings tragic scenes to small town hospital

In the emergency room of a public hospital in northern India on Tuesday, a man was trying to revive his mother who had just died from COVID-19-like symptoms.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. children ages 12 to 15 could begin COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil states halt vaccination of pregnant women after Rio death
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCanada's Alberta province stops giving first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia’s seven-day COVID average at new high, WHO issues warning on strain