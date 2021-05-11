A vial of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is seen in a general practice of a doctor, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told his government the United States was willing to send AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccines it was not using to other countries once it has done tests on them.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador added that Pfizer (PFE.N) has started to send Mexico COVID-19 vaccine doses that were manufactured in the United States.

