Mexico says will restrict poultry products from Indiana after bird flu outbreak

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's agriculture ministry said on Thursday it will ban the entry of poultry products originating or coming from the U.S. state of Indiana after an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu.

The disease, known as bird flu, has been circulating in wild birds along the U.S. East Coast this year. An outbreak was reported on Wednesday in an Indiana turkey flock, the nation's first case in a commercial poultry operation since 2020.L1N2UK1RU

Reporting by Adriana Barrera

