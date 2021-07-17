Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Mexico says will soon authorize Moderna's COVID vaccine
MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Mexico will soon authorize Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Saturday.
"Good news: soon, very soon, the Moderna vaccine with a technological profile similar to that of Pfizer (PFE.N) will be approved in Mexico," Ebrard said on a Twitter post.
