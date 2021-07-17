Mexico says will soon authorize Moderna's COVID vaccine

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a clinic in Aschaffenburg, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Mexico will soon authorize Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Saturday.

"Good news: soon, very soon, the Moderna vaccine with a technological profile similar to that of Pfizer (PFE.N) will be approved in Mexico," Ebrard said on a Twitter post.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Richard Chang

