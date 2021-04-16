Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Elderly people queue to receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a mass vaccination program in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexico reported 4,504 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 480 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,299,939 infections and 211,693 deaths, according to data from the health ministry released on Friday.

The government has said the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

