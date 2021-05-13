Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMexico's first locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines to be ready in May
Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Thursday that the first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines bottled in Mexico would be ready later this month, after delays in starting operations at a local factory.
"It's now producing... the first batch will be received on May 24," Herrera said in a virtual event with the Americas Society and Council of the Americas.
