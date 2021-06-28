Mitie wins expanded contract for UK COVID-19 testing centres

June 28 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie Group (MTO.L) said on Monday it has won an expanded contract worth up to 365 million pounds ($507.86 million) to manage certain COVID-19 testing sites and mobile testing units (MTU) across England, Scotland and Wales.

The one-year contract will include more than 175 regional and local testing sites and over 100 MTUs across the UK, the company said. It previously supported 138 test centres and 58 MTUs.

($1 = 0.7187 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

