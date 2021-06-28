Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Mitie wins expanded contract for UK COVID-19 testing centres

1 minute read

June 28 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie Group (MTO.L) said on Monday it has won an expanded contract worth up to 365 million pounds ($507.86 million) to manage certain COVID-19 testing sites and mobile testing units (MTU) across England, Scotland and Wales.

The one-year contract will include more than 175 regional and local testing sites and over 100 MTUs across the UK, the company said. It previously supported 138 test centres and 58 MTUs.

($1 = 0.7187 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 8:09 AM UTCAstraZeneca on track to meet Southeast Asia vaccine orders

Drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Monday it was on schedule to meet its commitments for supplying coronavirus vaccines in Southeast Asia, after some initial delays in regional production and delivery.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAustralia's COVID-19 response team holds urgent meeting amid outbreak
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNew Zealand considers mandatory masks, scanning amid COVID Delta variant concerns
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsRoche's neuromyelitis optica drug Enspryng wins EU approval
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths