Mixed COVID vaccine schedules offer stronger boost after Sinovac regimen - study

Vials of Chinese Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pictured inside the newly inaugurated production lab designated to manufacture the vaccine, in Constantine, Algeria September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Giving COVID-19 vaccines from either AstraZeneca-Oxford, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson as a booster after two doses of the COVID-19 inactivated-virus vaccine from Sinovac (SVA.O), leads to significantly higher antibodies, a study has found.

The best response was seen when an RNA vaccine was given as a booster after the standard schedule of Sinovac's CoronaVac, researchers from Oxford University said on Monday, adding that the responses were seen against the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants too.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

