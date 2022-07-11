Moderna to advance two vaccine candidates against Omicron variants

Moderna's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

July 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Monday it was advancing two vaccine candidates for the fall, one designed against the BA.1 variant of Omicron and another against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

This has been done based on different market preferences for vaccines against Omicron subvariants, the company said.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

