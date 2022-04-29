Moderna asks Canada for extension of COVID vaccine to young children
MONTREAL, April 29 (Reuters) - Canada is reviewing a request by Moderna (MRNA.O) to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for pediatric use in children aged 6 months to 5 years, the government and the company said on Friday.
Moderna's Canada General Manager Patricia Gauthier said at a news conference the request was filed with Canada Health on Thursday night.
Canada Health posted the application on its website on Friday and said it was under review.
Moderna said on Thursday it has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its COVID vaccine for children under the age of 6, which would make it the first shot against the coronavirus available for those 5 years old.
