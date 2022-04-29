Moderna asks Canada for extension of COVID vaccine to young children

Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MONTREAL, April 29 (Reuters) - Canada is reviewing a request by Moderna (MRNA.O) to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for pediatric use in children aged 6 months to 5 years, the government and the company said on Friday.

Moderna's Canada General Manager Patricia Gauthier said at a news conference the request was filed with Canada Health on Thursday night.

Canada Health posted the application on its website on Friday and said it was under review.

Moderna said on Thursday it has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its COVID vaccine for children under the age of 6, which would make it the first shot against the coronavirus available for those 5 years old.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington, Steve Scherer in Ottawa Editing by Frances Kerry

