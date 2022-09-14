Moderna believed from pandemic beginning that BioNTech violated patent -CEO

Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) believed from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) used its intellectual property in producing a rival vaccine, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said on Wednesday.

Moderna filed suit against BioNTech and its partner Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) last month for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States. read more

Bancel, speaking in Tokyo, said Moderna is considering building facilities in Japan to produce mRNA-derived products.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.