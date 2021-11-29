Moderna can take months to ship Omicron-specific vaccine, CEO says on CNBC

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) could take months to begin shipping a COVID-19 vaccine that works specifically against the Omicron variant, its chief executive officer, Stéphane Bancel, told CNBC on Monday.

The Omicron variant carries a very high global risk of surges, the WHO warned on Monday, as more countries reported cases. read more

Bancel told CNBC in an interview that the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the variant was currently not known, and that there should be more clarity in about two weeks.

Moderna said on Friday it was working to advance a booster candidate tailored to the new variant and has also been testing a higher dose of its existing booster and to study other booster candidates designed to protect against multiple variants. read more

Separately, rivals Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech , and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) have also said they have begun testing their vaccines against the new variant. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.