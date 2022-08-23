Moderna seeks FDA nod for booster shot aimed at Omicron BA.4, BA.5

Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Tuesday it has completed its submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 booster shot tailored against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.

The application is based on pre-clinical data for the dose that contains the dominant BA.4/BA.5 variants along with the original coronavirus strain.

The submission also includes clinical trial data for its BA.1 Omicron-targeting bivalent booster candidate, Moderna said.

The announcement comes a day after rival Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech sought U.S. authorization for their vaccine booster retooled to target the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.

Pfizer also said they would have doses available to ship immediately after regulatory clearance. read more

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

