Moderna seeks FDA nod for booster shot aimed at Omicron BA.4, BA.5
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Tuesday it has completed its submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 booster shot tailored against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.
The application is based on pre-clinical data for the dose that contains the dominant BA.4/BA.5 variants along with the original coronavirus strain.
The submission also includes clinical trial data for its BA.1 Omicron-targeting bivalent booster candidate, Moderna said.
The announcement comes a day after rival Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech sought U.S. authorization for their vaccine booster retooled to target the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.
Pfizer also said they would have doses available to ship immediately after regulatory clearance. read more
