Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets Swiss approval for 12- to 17-year-olds
ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Swissmedic has approved the Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds, the Swiss agency said on Monday.
"Swissmedic has carefully examined the application from Moderna Switzerland GmbH for the indication extension and has extended the temporary authorisation for the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna for the prevention of the coronavirus disease in adolescents aged 12 to 17," it said on its website.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.