Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets Swiss approval for 12- to 17-year-olds

Vial labelled "Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Moderna logo is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Swissmedic has approved the Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds, the Swiss agency said on Monday.

"Swissmedic has carefully examined the application from Moderna Switzerland GmbH for the indication extension and has extended the temporary authorisation for the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna for the prevention of the coronavirus disease in adolescents aged 12 to 17," it said on its website.

Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.