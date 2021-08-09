Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets Swiss approval for 12- to 17-year-olds

Vial labelled "Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Moderna logo is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Swissmedic has approved the Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds, the Swiss agency said on Monday.

"Swissmedic has carefully examined the application from Moderna Switzerland GmbH for the indication extension and has extended the temporary authorisation for the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna for the prevention of the coronavirus disease in adolescents aged 12 to 17," it said on its website.

Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Louise Heavens

